In its weekly update, the U.S. Drought Monitor announced that drought conditions continue across a vast majority of New Hampshire, with 24% of the state currently experiencing severe drought, 2.75% suffering from extreme drought conditions and 49% designated as being in moderate drought. The state as a whole is 92% abnormally dry, which in itself is an indicator of elevated wildfire risk.

“While recent rains have had a positive effect on drought conditions in some parts of the state, the possibility of wildfires remains high across a vast majority of New Hampshire,” said Chief Steven Sherman of the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau. “We’d like to remind everyone to stay actively engaged in reducing wildfire risk so that we can all enjoy a beautiful and safe fall season.”