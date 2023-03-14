Down treets

A late-winter Nor’easter scrapped more than 70 town and school meetings, canceled flights and knocked out power to more than 60,000 homes and businesses on Tuesday.

“We’re already seeing heavy snow,” said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. “Quite a few reported outages already in Cheshire and Hillsborough counties, where that heaviest snow is expected to fall.”