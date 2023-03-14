A late-winter Nor’easter scrapped more than 70 town and school meetings, canceled flights and knocked out power to more than 60,000 homes and businesses on Tuesday.
“We’re already seeing heavy snow,” said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. “Quite a few reported outages already in Cheshire and Hillsborough counties, where that heaviest snow is expected to fall.”
Eversource reported more than 55,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. with around 2,900 outages each in Rindge and Weare.
Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said the outages through mid-morning have been concentrated in southwest and south-central areas.
“Most of the outages have been caused by heavy, wet snow bringing down trees and tree limbs that damage the electric system,” Hinkle said in an email.
“We have more than 700 line, tree and service crews working across New Hampshire, including additional external crews from Canada,” he said.
More outages are likely.
“The heavy, wet snow and strong winds in the forecast through the day into tomorrow will continue to pose a threat for additional damage to the electric system and potential outages for most areas of the state, and crews will work as quickly as safely possible around-the-clock until all of our customers have power," Hinkle said.
He said it was too soon to say when all customers might get their power restored.
“The storm will continue to cause damage into tonight and tomorrow, and damage assessment won’t be able to be completed until after the storm ends,” Hinkle said.
Some communities already were reporting double-digit accumulations Tuesday morning.
Francestown has recorded 16 inches followed by 15 inches in Greenville and 14.5 in New Ipswich and 14 in Antrim. Other reports include 8 inches in New London, 7 in Hooksett, 5.5 in Hampstead, 3.1 in Nashua and 3 in Berlin, according to weather service spotters.
Parts of the Monadnock region could get up to 2 feet, with 8 to 12 inches in the Manchester-Nashua area and 4 inches along the immediate Atlantic coast, according to Baron. Coos County could get 4 to 6 inches.
Temperatures should rise well into the 40s in many areas Thursday, Baron said.
“You usually get some warm temperatures on the other side (of March storms) that makes it nice to clean up,” he said.
Driving proved challenging.
State Police tweeted that troopers responded to more than 60 weather-related calls, including vehicles crashing or off the road during a four-hour period ending at 9 a.m..
The storm forced the postponement of more than 70 school and town meetings slated for Tuesday, including ones in Amherst, Bedford, Hooksett and Hudson.
People looking to fly found it difficult to escape.
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport had 31 cancellations by mid-morning Tuesday, according to FlightAware.
“Unfortunately, most of the morning flights today were canceled,” said Christina Lawson, marketing & PR specialist at the airport.
“We did have a few flights go out early this morning, and we hope to see more this evening as the snow slows down,” Lawson said in a mid-morning update. “This is a dynamic storm, and the airlines are making decisions as the situation evolves. We highly suggest passengers check with their airlines before heading to the airport.”
Cancellations included an afternoon flight to Orlando.
“From personal experience, that’s the risk of traveling in March in this area,” Baron said. Sometimes, he said, “you get unlucky.”