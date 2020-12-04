The first nor’easter of the season is expected to bring heavy wet snow, strong winds and the potential for power outages to parts of New Hampshire this weekend.
Winter storm warnings were posted for most of the state beginning Saturday morning and lasting into early Sunday in anticipation of the coastal storm that will intensify as it tracks near the New England coast.
“It’s going to be a really rapidly developing storm,” said Tom Hawley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Snowfall accumulations of 6 to 14 inches are expected, with the highest totals likely in northern areas.
However, Hawley warned that some southern locations could also see higher amounts depending on how the storm plays out.
The storm is expected to begin as rain in southern areas early Saturday morning before changing to snow as it begins to mix with colder air.
“It’s going to be a rapid increase in snowfall as you head inland from the coast,” Hawley said, adding that the immediate coast would see the least snow because of the rain.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches an hour are possible during the height of the storm, Hawley said.
He advised against travel between 3 and 10 p.m.
“It’s certainly not going to be any fun being out on the roads. It’s going to be tough travel. This is the very slick type of snow that really packs down,” he said.
Winds may also gust up to 35 mph, especially closer to the coast, which Hawley said could add to the concern about possible power outages as the heavy snow weighs down trees and power lines.
Utility companies are preparing for possible outages as the storm nears and have secured additional crews to help out.
Eversource said it has positioned more than 500 line, tree and service workers across the state to respond to any damage or outages. Out-of-state contract crews are also heading to the state to assist if help is needed.
“As the track of this storm continues to change, we’re closely watching the weather and adjusting our plan accordingly, as well as pre-staging hundreds of workers and materials across the state. We’re well-positioned and ready to respond to any resulting damage and to get the power back on for our customers as quickly and safely as possible. We also remind customers that restorations may take longer as we ensure the safety of our employees and customers while working under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic,” Eversource New Hampshire President Joe Purington said in a newss release.
Hampton-based Unitil also has additional crews on stand by.
“The bellwether for this particular event will be how quickly temperatures drop as the day goes on and how quickly we transition from a wet, sticky snow to a snow of more normal consistency. We will be closely monitoring the forecast and storm conditions as they unfold, and we will be prepared to escalate our response efforts if warranted,” said Alec O’Meara, media relations manager for Hampton-based Unitil.
New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper urged residents to be prepared and encouraged them to visit ReadyNH.gov to learn more about preparedness.