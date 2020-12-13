A nor’easter is expected to bring snow to New Hampshire Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The best chance for snow will be in the state's southern tier, according to William Watson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
He said the National Weather Service forecast hasn’t listed accumulations, but it could be 6 inches or more, depending on storm tracks.
“As you go farther north, the chances for significant snow decrease pretty good,” Watson said.
The storm track will likely pass south of Cape Cod.
“Generally with those, southern portions of New Hampshire will get some snow,” he said.
The storm won’t be as intense as the last nor’easter, which left thousands without power, Watson said.