Northern parts of the state saw up to 9 inches of snow Saturday.
Some totals included 9 inches in Jefferson, 8 inches in Colebrook and 7 inches in Whitefield, according to Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“It’s a bit early, but getting a measurable snowfall really isn’t that rare in October for that part of the state,” he said. “It’s the first widespread snow accumulation of the year.”
On Sunday, the forecast called for temperatures in the 50s in Coos County with mild temperatures for the rest of the week.
“Temperatures could get back up into the 60s up there by the end of the week,” Schroeter said.
Trace amounts of less than a quarter-inch of snow were reported in Hillsborough County and up to 5 inches reported in Sullivan County.
Southern parts of the state could see temperatures rise into the 70s on Tuesday into Wednesday, Schroeter said.
“We are in for a week of temperatures running above average,” he said.
Rain earlier in the week is expected to help with drought conditions in parts of the states. The Drought Report comes out on Thursdays.
Between two systems this past week, many places in the state saw 4 to 5 inches of rain.
“It could be enough to knock areas of drought down a little,” Schroeter said. “The drought will persist.”