A word from the weather wise. Although recent storms have been more or less trifling, winter is a long way from over, and a pair of back-to-back storms should bring that message home in a big way.

"While Old Man Winter has been relatively quiet around here outside of the recent sleet bomb and the parade of junk storms," warns Mike Haggett, of Pine Tree Weather, "he's humming a tune and clearing his throat and is about to unload."