MANCHESTER — New Hampshire is in for a warm start to the week before winter weather returns, forecasters said Sunday.
A storm system bringing snow and a mix of sleet was expected to hit the Granite State on Thursday, said Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“We’re still ironing out the details of exactly how it unfolds, but right now it looks like kind of a messy system,” Clair said Sunday. “It’s a complex system, so the exact timing on the changeovers and how much of each precipitation type we get, it’s too early to say.”
Although Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring during the annual Groundhog Day celebration in Pennsylvania on Sunday, Clair said winter is far from over.
Clair said most areas will start out with snow on Thursday before it changes to a mix with sleet and freezing rain, which could continue into Friday.
Early forecasts predicted that mountain areas would see the most snow, but Clair said the mix would likely affect how much.
“The mountains have the best chance to stay snow, but we can’t rule out a bit of mixing there, either — at least not this early on,” Clair said. “It’s about how much sleet will mix in because that will really keep the totals down.”
Clair said the week would start out with mild weather Monday, with temperatures in southern New Hampshire expected to hit the mid-to-upper 40s, and highs in northern New Hampshire expected in the upper 30s.
Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures still running above normal before the anticipated Thursday precipitation, Clair said.