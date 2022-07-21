The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Chesterfield on Monday.
It was the second EF-1 tornado to hit the southwestern region of the state this year, prompting emergency management officials to warn New Hampshire residents and visitors to be prepared.
In May, an EF-1 tornado, defined as having wind gusts between 86 and 110 miles per hour, touched down in Charlestown.
The NWS report released Thursday said “a very brief but damaging tornado” touched down Monday at 10:22 p.m. just north of Chesterfield as a thunderstorm moved through the area.
The tornado damaged approximately 200 trees and destroyed some outbuildings before it lifted, the report said. “Fortunately, no permanent residential structural damage was reported beside debris cleanup,” the NWS stated.
Jennifer Harper, the state director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, urged residents and visitors alike to have an emergency kit, make a plan, and sign up for NH Alerts to keep their families safe. Harper said it’s important to know the difference between a “watch” and a “warning.”
“A watch means severe weather is possible and you should be prepared,” she said. “A warning means severe weather is happening now or is imminent - take action now.”
For information about emergency planning, and to sign up for alerts, visit: ReadyNH.gov.