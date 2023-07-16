More widespread flooding is expected Sunday into Monday morning.
As of 11:30 a.m., a “flash flood warning” from the National Weather Service extended from Massachusetts border to Berlin until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The warning includes Belknap, Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham counties.
Many areas have already seen 1 and 3 inches of rain.
"The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour," the warning reads. "Additional heavy rainfall is expected through the afternoon. This torrential rain is falling on already saturated ground and will result in rapid rises on small streams along with urban flooding."
The storms also bring concerns of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. A tornado watch is in effect until 3 p.m. in Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties.
Flood advisories and warnings continue into Monday morning.
Many of the towns in southwestern New Hampshire saw significant damage from torrential rains last week.
Alstead Emergency Management posted 3 to 5 inches of rain as possible into Monday afternoon.
“We're all monitoring and will be ready if needed,” a Facebook post reads. “Please don't go sightseeing if heavy rains come and flash flooding occurs... stay alert, be prepared and stay safe!”
Antrim Fire & Ambulance also posted about the rain Sunday morning.
“Once again, we are getting inundated with torrential rain and already have started to experience flooding in Antrim. Fire and Highway crews are out at this time to assess,” the post reads.