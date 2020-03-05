Although it didn’t set any records, a 133 mile-per-hour wind gust did get the attention of scientists Wednesday at the Mount Washington Observatory.
Meteorologist Tom Padham, who is a weather observer and education specialist at the Observatory, on Thursday said the gust was recorded by the facility’s anemometers around 9 a.m.
He said strong winds buffeted the Observatory, which is located within the Sherman Adams Building in Mount Washington State Park, on Wednesday and lasted into Thursday morning.
The winds were the result of two weather systems colliding, said Padham.
The first was a storm that dumped five inches of snow atop the summit of Mount Washington and was already headed northeast toward the Canadian Maritime Provinces; the second, Padham said, an incoming “clearing pressure” that “helped to funnel-in the winds” toward the Observatory.
There were still gusts of over 100 mph on Thursday morning, he said, but by midafternoon Thursday, the speeds were down to half that.
“Usually, March is one of the windier months” of the year, said Padham, during a telephone interview from the Rock Pile, where he works at the Observatory with five other people and Marty, the cat.
Just ten days earlier, the Observatory recorded a wind gust of 132 mph, he said.
While agreeing that 133 mph is a fast speed, Padham noted that it was neither a monthly nor all-time fastest.
On Feb. 25, 2019, the Observatory recorded a wind gust of 171 mph, which was, however, one mile below the 172 mph recorded 34 years earlier, he said.
Wednesday’s gust was also well off the fastest wind speed ever recorded at the Observatory – 231 mph on April 12, 1934 – but it was fast, Padham, said, and could be among the fastest of what is known as the “wintry season” on Mount Washington.
That season is about two-thirds of the way through, he said, but the summit is still expecting up to 70 inches of snow before Mount Washington enters its brief non-wintry season sometime in May.