Highs on Wednesday surged into the low to mid-90s for many spots. High humidity levels pushed heat indices to around 100 degrees and fueled strong thunderstorms.
The storms began breaking out after 2 p.m. and were expected to continue popping up until around sunset.
Forecasters said the strongest storms could feature damaging wind gusts topping 60-70 mph and some localized flooding. There were also low risks for large hail.
Unitil Corporation issued a statement early Wednesday warning customers about possible outages.
“The hot weather we’ve seen these past few days can serve as fuel for thunderstorms and has the potential to create severe storms and damaging winds as the front passes and the weather changes,” Unitil Media Relations Manager Alec O’Meara said. “We will be closely monitoring the front as it passes through, as conditions may change rapidly based on how the storm manifests.”
Unitil had third party crews ready to respond to any outages Wednesday night.
More than 25,000 were without power as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the state Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
By 7:15 p.m., that number had dropped to around 15,000.
Emergency radio transmissions reported numerous wires down in roadways in Salem, while a person was reportedly trapped in a home in Sandown after a tree fell on the house.
After the storms moved out of the area, temperatures dropped into the 70s in many locations. The forecast for Thursday is for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Additional rain is possible Thursday night into early Friday.