This summer’s dry and hot weather is giving Scott Costa flashbacks to 2016, when an extreme drought prompted a flood of calls from stressed homeowners desperate for new wells.
“That was beyond ridiculous,” said Costa, owner of Comac Pump and Well in Kingston.
As drought conditions have worsened in New Hampshire, with little rain in sight, his phones are ringing again, Costa said.
On Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor placed most of Merrimack and Rockingham counties and southern Strafford County in a severe drought category.
Other parts of central and southern New Hampshire and areas in the North Country are experiencing moderate drought conditions.
With dry weather expected to persist, many communities in southeastern parts of the state are enforcing mandatory or voluntary water use restrictions.
“There are a few chances of showers and storms, but no really widespread rainfall that’s going to help the situation,” said Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
This summer is now the ninth-driest on record. Clair said Concord has received 4.72 inches of rain since June 1, half its normal precipitation.
Meanwhile, this summer ranks as the fourth-hottest since record-keeping began in the 1800s.
Concord has recorded an average temperature of 71.4 degrees. Clair said the other warmest summers were 73.3 degrees in 1876, 72.8 degrees in 1872, and 72.4 in 1870.
The city, which is the weather service’s official recording location, has experienced 21 days of 90 or higher. The year with the most 90-degree days was 1955, when the city had 29.
Some cooler days might arrive by the end of the month, but forecasters aren’t expecting a big chill any time soon.
The foliage effect
While many Granite Staters are keeping a close eye on their wells, others are looking ahead to fall and wondering how this summer sizzle might affect leaf-peeping.
Foliage season is always unpredictable.
Some trees, especially birches, already have begun to change color and may lose their leaves early because of drought conditions, according to Matthew Vadeboncoeur, a research scientist at the University of New Hampshire’s Earth Systems Research Center.
Splashes of vibrant red, orange and yellow usually start to appear by the middle of September in northern areas as cooler nights arrive. The color change makes its way south and east through late September and into October, when it hits its peak.
Vadeboncoeur said the drought won’t affect all trees the same way. Those in good soil will be less stressed than those in shallow, rocky or sandy soil that doesn’t hold water well.
“Those are feeling the stress already, for sure,” he said.
Vadeboncoeur said it’s possible that some trees will be more vibrant but will change earlier and won’t last long.
“With the red maples, sometimes you see them turning early when it’s dry, and it’s all over kind of quickly when they’re stressed. I think we’re being set up for a potentially earlier season or a season that’s potentially more patchy,” he said.
Although the drought could lead to an earlier foliage season, Vadeboncoeur said temperatures also are a factor. If cooler nights don’t arrive on time, that could cause some trees to change color later than normal, he said.
Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountains Attractions Association in North Woodstock, isn’t worried how the weather will affect the foliage season, which is critical to the state’s fall tourism industry and in a typical year attracts tourists from around the world.
“I think a few years back we faced this whole idea of drought and the weather was going to affect fall and we had one of the better years in terms of the leaves changing. Mother Nature always comes through for us up here,” she said.
Of more concern is the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on tourism.
“While we don’t have specific data yet, anecdotally we are aware there has been steady visitation to various regions of the state throughout the months of July and August. It’s anticipated that would continue through the fall months as we promote New Hampshire as a foliage destination to visitors from New England, where there is currently no quarantine restriction,” said state Travel and Tourism Director Lori Harnois.