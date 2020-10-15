The Bellamy Reservoir in Madbury may look low, but Portsmouth officials say there is no threat the city's primary water supply is drying up.
On Wednesday afternoon, Angelica Stepien of Gonic pulled into a parking lot off Route 9 to see how the conditions were. She kayaks there often.
“I have never seen it this low,” Stepien said.
Stepien is not the only one concerned.
“We get all kinds of people calling and saying, ‘You are running out of water.’ We’re not out of water,” said Portsmouth’s Deputy Director of Public Works Brian Goetz.
Goetz said the reservoir is at about the level it was during the 2016 drought, but the city’s wells are in better shape than they were at that time.
Portsmouth officials enacted watering restrictions on Sept. 10, which Goetz said has helped.
Goetz said with people no longer watering their gardens and lawns, the city’s use of water is halved.
Goetz said they are constantly monitoring the city’s water levels; he thinks some upcoming rain will help to replenish the reservoir.
Maura Casey, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said that the Dover to Concord area will receive about 1 to 2 inches of rain from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
“It’s going to be kind of like Tuesday, where everybody got a good soaking,” Casey said.
Casey said the rain should clear up late Saturday morning, but after that the wind will pick up so it will be “pretty breezy.”
As of Thursday, an extreme drought continued to affect approximately 22% of the state, including Strafford County, where the Bellamy Reservoir is located. The reservoir's outlet is the Bellamy River, which is a tributary of Great Bay.