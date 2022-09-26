The aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Newfoundland

RCMP officers walk around a site destroyed by Hurricane Fiona in Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland, Canada September 26, 2022. 

 JOHN MORRIS/REUTERS

PORT AUX BASQUES, Newfoundland - More than a third of customers the in Canadian province of Nova Scotia were without power on Monday, two days after powerful storm Fiona battered the east coast of the country, sweeping homes into the sea and leaving one person dead.

Fiona was one of the worst storms to hit Canada, and government officials have said it could take months before infrastructure could be fully restored. The army has been sent to Nova Scotia to help with rescue and clean-up efforts, with other impacted provinces including Newfoundland & Labrador and Prince Edward Island being offered federal assistance.

The aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Newfoundland

Amy Osmond reacts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland, Canada September 26, 2022.  
The aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Newfoundland

Amy Osmond searches for her belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland, Canada September 26, 2022.  
The aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Newfoundland

A person carrying a teddy bear walks along the shore line in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland, Canada September 26, 2022. 
The aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Newfoundland

Debris surrounds damaged houses after Hurricane Fiona passed nearby in Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland, Canada September 26, 2022.  
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Hydro Ottawa workers before they deploy to help with cleanup efforts after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Ottawa

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Hydro Ottawa workers before they deploy to help with cleanup efforts after the passing of Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to post-tropical storm, at a depot in Ottawa, Canada September 26, 2022.  