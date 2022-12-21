With predicted winds of up to 45 mph inland and 55 along the coast, the powerhouse storm arriving early Friday is expected to dump heavy rain statewide and cause significant coastal flooding before winding down and turning much colder late Friday into Saturday, according to a National Weather Service forecast on Wednesday.

The fast-moving storm with winds from the south could also lead to downed power lines and power outages across the state, and 3 to 4 inches of rain on top of snow at higher elevations -- wiping out much of the natural snow coverage, and nixing chances for a white Christmas across most of the state.