With predicted winds of up to 45 mph inland and 55 along the coast, the powerhouse storm arriving early Friday is expected to dump heavy rain statewide and cause significant coastal flooding before winding down and turning much colder late Friday into Saturday, according to a National Weather Service forecast on Wednesday.
The fast-moving storm with winds from the south could also lead to downed power lines and power outages across the state, and 3 to 4 inches of rain on top of snow at higher elevations -- wiping out much of the natural snow coverage, and nixing chances for a white Christmas across most of the state.
Friday’s morning commute promises to be slick and slow, and coastal residents with waterfront homes are advised to prepare for a storm surge in the range of 1 to 2 feet, said Stephen Baron, forecaster for the National Weather Service based in Gray, Maine.
As Friday’s daytime temperatures push close to 50 degrees, the majority of the state could receive 2 to 3 inches of rain in roughly 24 hours, which is a recipe for flooding in low-lying areas, Baron said.
Baron predicts a perfect storm of coastal flooding, strong winds, high waves and an astronomical tide due to the new moon, which can mean tides 1 to 2 feet higher than normal.
Baron advises coastal homeowners to use sandbags to block a potential seawater surge, and residents to prepare for power outages by having working flashlights and plenty of blankets and warm clothing if temperatures plunge while the power is still out.
“Familiarize (yourself) with hazards in your area and prepare accordingly. Make sure generators will come on, and have flashlights around. It will be cold on Saturday,” Baron said. “It’s a poorly-timed low coming off the Great Lakes.”
Ski areas across New Hampshire are bracing for rain and planning to resume aggressive snowmaking and grooming once temperatures turn colder.
“The reality is we’re nothing but snow farmers,” said Tom Day, general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. “We grow the snow, till the snow then manage the snow.”
Day said Gunstock benefited from 16 inches of heavy, wet snow last Saturday, and currently 75% of its trails are open. He doesn’t expect to lose much manmade coverage. “The manmade snow is so bulletproof because it’s so dense,” he said.
He said conditions on Saturday will be “stiff when we open,” but said when it comes to ski resorts across New Hampshire, “All of us have superheated equipment that can turn it around. We’d rather see the white stuff rather than the gray stuff, but we’re able to handle these situations.”
Day said barring further warm weather events, nearly 100% of the mountain will be open next week.
Kevin Bell, general manager of McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester, said it will be open Thursday from noon to 8 pm. Operations are canceled for Friday, he said, but the area will reopen on Saturday after making snow and grooming late Friday night.