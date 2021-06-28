U nder the shade of some maple trees at Front Park on Lake Massabesic, Jim Groves of Hudson watched his Goldenrod ice cream melt rapidly in Monday’s heat.
“It’s part ice cream, part frappe now,” said Groves, who was at the Manchester park with relatives.
Monday’s temperature reached 96 degrees — with a heat index of 101 — according to the National Weather Service. The humidity was a sticky 71%.
That tied a record set in 1941, according to NWS meteorologist Margaret Curtis.
“It’s a typical three-day heat wave,” Curtis said. “It’s a ridge of high pressure from the southwest wind, pumping up air from the tropics.”
The heat wave is the state’s second this year, after one in early June. In 2020, Manchester had five heat waves — stretches of at least three days in which the temperature topped 90 degrees.
Finding cool
In a Twitter post, Mayor Joyce Craig urged residents to limit physical activity, drink plenty of water and “spend as much time as possible in cool areas.” The city had “cooling centers” open throughout the day, including pools and water parks and air-conditioned buildings, Craig said.
Granite Staters tried lots of ways to keep cool.
Gail Monahan of Loudon stopped at the Puritan Backroom ice cream counter with her daughter and two grandkids after a swim in their pool.
“We are enjoying going in and out of the air conditioning in the car right now,” Monahan said.
Across the street at the Livingston Park pool, Dan Gilmartin of Manchester and his family were going to cool off and then barbecue after.
“And that’s about all the outside time for today,” Gilmartin said.
Near the placid waters of Sheehan-Basquil Park’s Hunt Memorial Pool, which won’t open until Wednesday, kids made a joyful noise at the new splash pad nearby.
The colorful new equipment glistened with water droplets under the hot afternoon cloud cover.
“It’s convenient when you want to get wet quickly,” said one Manchester mom. “It’s a good idea for the younger kids who can’t go swimming.”
Staying hydrated
Not everyone needed to get wet to stay comfortable.
Bill Walstrum of Bedford, who bikes three to four times a week, took a 26-mile ride down the Lake Massabesic rail trail despite the heat.
“The breeze helps,” Walstrum said.
He kept his water bottle filled with blue Gatorade close by.
“There was a block of ice in it, but now that’s gone,” Walstrum said.
Most people need to drink six to 10 eight-ounce glasses of water a day to stay hydrated in hot weather, said Phillip Alexahos, chief operations officer at Manchester Health Department.
“Some people who are on certain medications should drink less,” Alexahos said. Check with your medical provider to be sure, he said.
Wil Georges, owner of Georges Heating and Cooling of Manchester, said southern New Hampshire residents are less tolerant of summer heat than winter chill.
“New Englanders cannot stand the heat at all,” Georges said. “They will crack open their wallets to keep them cool.”
Georges recommends people keep their air conditioners on throughout the day, even when at work, so the units don’t get overworked at the end of the day.
But we won’t need the air conditioning all week.
Curtis said she predicts the weather will cool after expected rains on Wednesday, with the heat wave ending by Thursday.
“It will be a cooler weekend,” she said.