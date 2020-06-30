Some parts of the state got a good soaking over the past few days, but forecasters say more rain is needed to put a dent in the drought conditions.
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms dropped nearly 4 inches of rain in some communities north of Concord while others in far southern areas have seen very little.
“It has been somewhat localized, but there have been some areas that picked up a significant amount of rain,” said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Canterbury was the jackpot with 3.87 inches recorded by Tuesday afternoon.
Tubbs said Concord saw 1.47 inches and Manchester reported only about a tenth of an inch.
Nearly 2.5 inches fell in Laconia.
Tubbs said that while rainfall was significant for some, the state still needs to make up for about two months of dry weather.
“We are making headway, but it will likely take more than this one system to get us back to normal precipitation for the year,” he said.
As of Tuesday morning, Concord was still 4.76 inches below its average precipitation for the year. Manchester was 6.83 inches below average.
Forecasters have been keeping an eye on rivers and streams in areas where heavier rain has fallen, but there have been no reports of widespread flooding.
A flood advisory was issued for southwestern Coos County and northwestern Grafton County late Tuesday afternoon for the possibility of minor flooding.
“We have seen a pretty significant improvement in stream flows,” Tubbs said. The U.S. Drought Monitor classified central and southern New Hampshire in the “moderate drought” category as of last week while the northern tier of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
Tubbs said more scattered showers and heavier downpours are expected on Wednesday before a return to a drier pattern through the Independence Day weekend and into early next week.
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures for the region for much of July.