Sunday brought more devastating rain to much of the state with flooding reported in dozens of communities.
While most of the damage hit the southwestern part of the state last week, the latest storm delivered a blow to central New Hampshire. Urban flooding was reported in multiple locations across Manchester.
Some of the flooding in parts of the state was expected to last into Monday morning as rivers and streams continue to rise, according to the National Weather Service.
On Sunday, a flash flood warning stretched from the Massachusetts border to as far north as Berlin. The warning was set to expire at 6 p.m. Sunday.
“This torrential rain is falling on already saturated ground and will result in rapid rises on small streams along with urban flooding," the warning read.
In response to flooding across Manchester, city officials opened the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) where departments coordinate on how to respond.
Officials urged motorists to not drive through closed roads or cross barricades. At least one car was stranded and needed to be towed after driving through deep water on the Hanover Street connection.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Hanover Street in Manchester, Ken Hapgood, owner of Real Deal Auto Sales, waded through about a foot of water to move cars in the lot. About 10 cars were in the lot.
“We have two I think that were a complete loss,” he said. “They got wet on the inside.”
Department of Public Works employee Donnie Dionne approached him saying he wished there was more he could do to get the water down quicker.
“It is full bore right now,” Dionne said. “There is nothing that is covering (the catch basins). It’s taking it.”
Richard McDonough had an idea for Dionne and his colleague.
“Get a straw,” he yelled from Michigan Avenue as he headed to Dunkin’ on foot.
“I’m 81 years old and I’ve lived in Manchester all my life and I’ve never seen this before,” he said.
Some homeowners nearby saw some substantial damage to their properties as water followed down Michigan Avenue.
Just after 1 p.m., Chris and Katie Doherty watched at the end of Ohio Avenue off of Bridge Street as cars disobeyed the barricade as water continued to flood Bridge Street from a nearby stream from Stevens Pond.
Their daughter, Kylie, 4, waded in the waters in rain boots.
“We have it coming into our basement right now,” Katie Doherty said. “We’ve never had that happen either.”
Sophia Bossi, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, had to detour around Candia Road to make it home, but not before slowly driving her Honda SUV onto the dead-end street.
“I was like, ‘I can’t get home,’” she said. “I had to chance it.”
The storm also prompted warnings about thunderstorms and tornadoes. A tornado watch was in effect in Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties through 3 p.m. Sunday.
Many of the towns in southwestern New Hampshire saw significant damage from torrential rains last week.
The Highway Department in Alstead, which is north of Keene, started checking roads around 10 a.m.
“We're all monitoring and will be ready if needed ... please don't go sightseeing if heavy rains come and flash flooding occurs ... stay alert, be prepared and stay safe!” the town’s Office of Emergency Management posted.
Antrim Fire & Ambulance also posted about the rain Sunday morning and posted a picture of at least one road that had buckled.
“Once again, we are getting inundated with torrential rain and already have started to experience flooding in Antrim. Fire and Highway crews are out at this time to assess,” the department posted around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.