Rains and snowmelt combined on Tuesday to cause both the Pemigewasset and Saco rivers to overflow their banks.
The flooding on the Pemi occurred mostly on the east bank in Holderness, less than a half-mile from the Pemi’s confluence with the Baker River, although it did fill a riverside amphitheater and park on the Plymouth side, near the District Court.
The Holderness flooding filled the vast parking area behind the Plymouth State University Welcome Center and Ice Arena and briefly made the Irving/Big Apple and Citgo stations peninsulas off Route 175A.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation closed Exit 25 southbound on Interstate 93 in Holderness from early morning until about 1 p.m., preventing drivers from getting off the highway and going either right on NH Route 175A to Plymouth or left to Holderness.
By mid-morning, however, the floodwater had receded, except at the Exit 25 southbound off-ramp, and traffic was allowed to proceed, albeit in single file, on Route 175A by Holderness Police.
Further up the Pemi, Woodstock Police Chief Ryan Oleson on Tuesday reported “very minor flooding” that occurred Monday night and abated soon thereafter.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Tuesday morning the Pemi and the Saco were the only rivers in the Granite State that remained under a flood warning.
The National Weather Service said the Pemi crested at 15.1 feet, which is two feet above flood stage.
At 14 feet, the river entered the PSU property, the NWS said, while at 15 feet, it was up to Route 175A at the gas stations.
Across the White Mountains to the east, the Saco River was overflowing onto farmlands in Conway.
In Ossipee, the Bearcamp River, which is part of the Saco watershed, filled the work area where the NH DOT is building a replacement bridge on Route 16 and also came up and into the Riverside Landing residential community.