Smoke rises from Cameron Bluffs wildfire on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, on Friday in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

 BC Wildfire Service via Facebook/via REUTERS

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Rain is likely to help clear up smoky air in eastern Canada starting today but may not reach the forest fires raging in the province of Quebec until days later, a government meteorologist said on Saturday.

There were 426 fires across Canada on Saturday morning, 144 of them in Quebec. Canadian forest fires regularly occur in the summer but the scope of the current conflagration — and its early arrival — are unprecedented.