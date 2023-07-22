Hanover Street Closed
Two workers from the Manchester Highway Department work to clear storm drains to get the water to recede off Hanover Street in Manchester recently.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

On the phone with the state insurance department last week, the man broke down in tears.

“He lives in Cheshire County, and the river there jumped its bank and took his home down the river with it,” recalled D.J. Bettencourt, deputy insurance commissioner, who took the man’s call.