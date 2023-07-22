On the phone with the state insurance department last week, the man broke down in tears.
“He lives in Cheshire County, and the river there jumped its bank and took his home down the river with it,” recalled D.J. Bettencourt, deputy insurance commissioner, who took the man’s call.
The man did not have flood insurance, so all Bettencourt could do was direct him to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in hopes that they might have some resources to help.
“It was awful,” Bettencourt said. “Heartbreaking.”
“He’s going to have to rebuild from scratch.”
It wasn’t the only such call he fielded after torrential rainstorms tore through New Hampshire earlier this month, causing flash floods, destroying roads and flooding basements.
“Over the past several days, I’ve had some really difficult conversations with Granite Staters who have had their homes destroyed because of the floods,” Bettencourt said. “What makes the conversations heartbreaking is that in almost all of the cases that I’ve heard and dealt with, those who have been impacted have no flood insurance.”
Homeowner’s insurance typically does not cover flood damage. As the state endures extreme weather events more frequently, experts say it’s time for New Hampshire residents to rethink their assumptions about flood insurance.
“Everybody needs flood insurance,” says Joan Pageau, president of the New Hampshire Association of Insurance Agents.
“People think that just because they don’t live near a river or a brook or a pond or a water source, they don’t need flood insurance,” she said.
“But as you drive to their house, you go by a warehouse or you go by a big school or you go by a big-box store — or it just rains so hard that the ground can’t absorb it,” she said. “And all of a sudden the house that you were absolutely sure wasn’t ever going to flood, you’re up to your knees in floodwater.”
Becoming more aware
A 2021 study by a Dartmouth research team found that extreme precipitation in the Northeast had increased dramatically, both in intensity and frequency, over the previous 25 years, the result of greenhouse gases and a warmer North Atlantic Ocean.
There’s no need to panic, Pageau said. “I don’t think we need to sound any alarms and have people thinking the sky is falling,” she said. “I think that we all just need to be a little bit more aware of what’s going on in the world and in the climate.”
Katie Paight, coordinator of the state floodplain management program at the state Office of Planning and Development, oversees FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program for New Hampshire.
FEMA’s flood plain maps, updated regularly, show “where the water would go during that 100-year storm,” Paight said.
But there’s a common misunderstanding about that whole 100-year flood idea, she said. “People think it only happens once in 100 years,” she said.
But that’s not what it means, she said. “It means there’s a 1% chance this year, a 1% chance the next year, a 1% chance the year after that,” she said.
Paight said 220 communities in New Hampshire voluntarily participate in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Anyone who lives in those communities can get flood insurance through the program — “whether they live in the flood zone or not,” she said.
According to FEMA data, a total of 7,135 NFIP policies currently are written for New Hampshire, 6,528 of those for residential properties.
If someone buys a house located in a flood plain, lenders require flood insurance before they’ll give them a mortgage, Bettencourt said. Otherwise, most people often don’t even consider such insurance, he said.
That could be a mistake, he said.
Unprecedented problems
Bettencourt said he’s never seen anything like this year’s mid-summer flooding.
“During this time of year, we’re usually hearing about drought, we’re usually hearing that we can’t water our lawns, that people’s wells are drying up,” he said. “Any time there’s a quick, intense storm, you always potentially have the risk for a flash flood, but nothing quite like this.”
That’s why, Bettencourt said, “It is absolutely the appropriate time for Granite Staters to reconsider whether or not they need flood coverage.”
“If you don’t take the proper precautions to ensure that you have appropriate coverage, and a natural disaster of the type that we saw last week occurs, you could lose everything,” he said. “The tragedy of losing one’s home is bad enough, but if you then have to face down the prospect of rebuilding large parts of your life with no financial support from your insurance, it’s just a horrible thing to contemplate.”
Bettencourt said people should shop around for flood insurance, asking an independent insurance agent to compare coverage and rates from different carriers. And if insurance isn’t available on the private market because you live in a floodplain, he said, “The NFIP program is there as a backstop.”
Meanwhile, Bettencourt said his department plans to meet with colleagues at the banking department, “to help ensure that banks are precise in their language to people buying homes.”
Banks often tell people they don’t need flood insurance, but “that’s not true,” Bettencourt said. Flood insurance may not be required to obtain a mortgage, he said, but “our premise is that everybody needs flood insurance.”
Preparing for next flood
New England has dealt with flooding “since people moved here from Europe,” says Sheila Warren from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New England district.
But the heavy rains and flooding earlier this month were notable, she agreed. “When we have catastrophic weather, it’s usually from the remnants of some type of tropical system, and this was not,” Warren said. “That’s why it was so unusual.”
Warren is the coordinator of New Hampshire’s Silver Jackets team. All 50 states have such teams, made up of experts from state and federal agencies who work together on risk mitigation.
New Hampshire was one of the first states in New England to create a Silver Jackets team, Warren said, after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Irene caused devastating flash flooding in 2011. The team’s work is focused not on the immediate response to a disaster, but on managing risk and building resiliency for the next one, she said.
“The floods are never going to stop,” she said. “We know there’s going to be another one. It’s risk management; that’s where we come in.”
New Hampshire’s Silver Jackets team released a Flood Hazards Handbook in 2019 to help municipal officials here prepare for, respond to and recover from flooding in their communities.
It identifies flood risks, including stream crossings — where a road intersects a waterway — ice jams in early winter, and dams, as well as more extreme precipitation and higher sea levels. “Community decision-makers should prepare now for projected changes to precipitation and sea levels to reduce future risks to local assets,” the report advises.
“The Northeast U.S is expected to experience a 50% to 300% increase in the number of (extreme) precipitation events by 2100 compared to the historical average,” it says. “The same region expects an increase of between 14% and 22% in the amount of precipitation falling in the 20-year daily extreme precipitation events over the same time period.”
Renters at risk
The insurance association’s Pageau urges homeowners to contact their local independent insurance agent to have a conversation about flood insurance. “Those folks know them, and they’re in their community, so they know the area,” she said.
Flood insurance is equally important for renters, she said. “If you are renting a house, then you have the same exposures that a homeowner has, except that you don’t own the actual structure of the home. But you have all of your contents that can be damaged by flood, fire, earthquake, wind, hail…”
Renters can buy flood insurance through the NFIP, to cover contents up to $100,000, according to FEMA’s website.
Don’t forget liability insurance, for renters and owners alike, Pageau said.
Consumers, she said, “need to sit down at the kitchen table and think about what they have and what risk they can afford to assume. And then they need to invite their independent agent to that table and figure out a solution for everything else.
“Insurance is a way to mitigate loss, and it’s a way for a consumer to transfer the risk that they’re not willing to assume,” she said.
Once you’ve purchased insurance, experts advise that you inventory your belongings, taking pictures of valuables in case catastrophe strikes and you need to file a claim.
What you need to know
Confused about what kind of insurance your family needs?
Keith Nyhan, director of consumer services at the insurance department, wants people to know: “We are here to help.”
Last year, his office handled about 5,500 consumer queries, investigated approximately 1,000 formal complaints and recovered just under $6 million for New Hampshire residents, Nyhan said.
Climate change is a frequent topic at meetings of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Deputy Commissioner Bettencourt said. “We talk a lot about the changes in climate and the resulting impact of that on the frequency and intensity of these natural disaster events,” he said.
From a regulatory perspective, he said, “We’re obviously taking steps to ensure that the companies are appropriately financing for this, and ensuring that if you have a large catastrophic event, you’re not going to have an insurance carrier that does not have the financial resources to finance those claims.”
Pageau urges folks to ask themselves a few key questions: “What would I do if I had a flood? What would I do if I had a fire? What would I do if I played golf and badly injured somebody?
“If the answer to any of those questions is ‘I would be financially destroyed,’ “ she said, “then you need to take steps to transfer that risk.”
The consumer services division at the New Hampshire Insurance Department can help consumers navigate decisions about insurance coverage and investigate complaints. Call 800-852-3416, or email consumerservices@ins.nh.gov.