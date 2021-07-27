A sunny day at Hampton Beach is a good day for Bud Krieger.
Problem is, there haven’t been many this summer.
The owner of Bud’s Roast Beef, Krieger has been trying to make the best of southern New Hampshire’s record-breaking July rainfall, but it’s been tough.
“We need the rain to stop,” he said as a rare sunny day Tuesday brought crowds of visitors to the boardwalk and sunbathers to the beach.
The endless days of rain this July (18 of them in southern parts of the state) can’t be good for summer tourism, but state and local officials say it’s too early to know exactly what the final impact will be.
They’re hopeful things will turn around in August.
For the first time in weeks, forecasters are calling for sunnier days ahead, which is welcome news for seasonal business owners like Krieger, who plans to remain open into October.
“It’s not really all-day rains anymore. It’s more showers and storms when a front comes through,” said Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
While Memorial Day and the Fourth of July weekends were downright miserable, the early part of the summer season wasn’t a total washout.
“A lot of tourism members say they were super grateful for a beautiful May and June. We kind of got a good start to the summer season and hopefully that’s making up for the rainy July that we’re having,” said Michelle Davis, tourism manager for the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth.
Davis said she’s heard from some Portsmouth attractions like Strawbery Banke that have reported “positive” visitor counts despite the weather.
People have also been turning out for entertainment now that it’s returned to Prescott Park after the silent summer of 2020.
“It’s been great to see Prescott Park come back,” she said. According to Ben VanCamp, the chamber’s chief collaborator and president, retail and restaurants are reporting strong numbers this month despite the rain.
“Many retailers have used the term ‘holiday like’ sales numbers. People seem to still be traveling despite the rain. For some restaurants I know that the July 4th weather was disappointing for a lot of restaurants, but overall the month is great,” he said. While rainy days can ruin outdoor activities, people have been finding other indoor options.
Visitation has been steady and strong at the Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, according to Karen Provazza, the center’s marketing director.
The center has been operating at reduced capacity with visitors being encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
Provazza said that while online ticket sales of 75 per hour often sell out, a limited number of tickets — 25 per hour — are reserved for walk-ins at the center, which offers live animal and interpretive exhibits with hands-on learning opportunities. Odiorne Point State Park also offers hiking trails, bird watching, outdoor tide pooling, historic landmarks, and views of the Gulf of Maine.
Pat Murphy, chief of New Hampshire State Beach Patrol, has been a lifeguard on Hampton Beach for 18 years and knows just how weather-dependent the tourism industry is at the beach.
“We’ve had very few days where it’s been wall to wall sunshine or no threat of a thunderstorm coming through or rain. One of the bigger things is, getting a string of nice days in a row, but it’s the weather. You can’t control it so we work with it,” he said.
With fewer people at the beach in July, Murphy said lifeguards have also responded to fewer water rescues.
In addition to all the rain, many days haven’t felt very summer like and water temperatures stayed colder longer than normal, Murphy said.
“It actually warmed up the last two or three weeks, but before that it was running in the low 50s every day,” he said.
Corey Parker of Springfield, Vt., was hoping for a sunny day when he came to the beach for a fishing trip on Tuesday, but he said he would have gone even in the rain.
This was the second time he and his wife, Sabrina, have visited the beach this summer. The last time they came it was cloudy, which Parker actually liked.
“It was nice because it was overcast and breezy. It was the perfect day to be able to sit on the beach. Today is too hot,” he said.
Friends Chrissy Frye and Jen Bounville of Shrewsbury, Mass., made their first trip to the beach this year to relive childhood memories of their visits to Hampton.
“We were actually going to come here three or four weeks ago, but there were going to be thunderstorms,” Bounville said, adding that she looked at Tuesday’s weather forecast and figured they should take advantage of it.
Less rain up north
The rainy weather has impacted summer tourism farther north as well, but less rain has fallen there and some areas continue to experience drought conditions.
Story Land in Glen has been operating at a controlled capacity all summer due to high demand.
“We have been monitoring and adjusting as needed, but our capacity limits are similar to what we would see on a typical pre-COVID summer day, except every day is at this level. In a typical year we would have slower mid-week days, busy Saturdays and low attendance rainy days. In 2021, the game has changed and we are always busy,” said Lauren Hawkins, marketing director for the popular children’s amusement park.
Story Land has sold out several times this season, she said, adding that many times it’s due to a rainy day on either side of a sold-out day.
But the park is even seeing higher than normal attendance on days when the weather’s been bad.
“Overall, yes, I am sure the increased number of poor weather days has impacted our attendance a little as we sell out and cannot accommodate everyone while they are in the area, but it has impacted us far less than if it was pre-COVID,” Hawkins said.