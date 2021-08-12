After a rainy and cool July, summer is making a big comeback — at least for a few days.
Hot and humid weather returned to New Hampshire on Thursday as temperatures climbed into the 90s and heat indices hit the century mark in some communities.
Even at Hampton Beach, where people usually find relief, the heat index reached 101 by Thursday afternoon.
“It’s a real summer day,” said Chuck Rage, a local store and motel owner and chairman of the Hampton Beach Village District commissioners.
Temperatures in Concord hit 92 on Wednesday with a repeat on Thursday, but it felt more like 100 degrees with the high dew points.
A high of 93 is in the forecast for Friday, which would make the three-day stretch of hot weather an official heat wave.
With a heat index in the upper 90s expected, heat advisories remain in effect.
Slightly cooler weather is likely by the weekend as temperatures drop into the mid-80s on Saturday and then upper 70s to lower 80s early next week, according to Andy Pohl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Aside from a few showers, the region is also expected to get a break from the rainy pattern.
“Everything looks pretty sunny,” Pohl said.
That wasn’t the case in July when Concord picked up 13.04 inches of rain, which is 9.42 inches above normal and the most on record. Overall, this summer has been the second wettest.
Northern Coos County is the only area continuing to see drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday.
Even if Thursday’s temperatures weren’t as cool as some beachgoers expected, the sunshine and heat were just what they needed after weeks of weather that didn’t feel very summerlike.
“I think there’s been pent-up demand because we had so much rain in July so anytime there’s a nice day people are coming to the beach,” Rage said.
The dismal weather hasn’t stopped Phyll Haas from making her daily trips with her husband from Seabrook to Hampton Beach to catch some rays.
They usually arrive by 7 a.m., take a walk, and socialize with friends. They’re members of what they call the “Corner Club” and it’s been their daily ritual for more than 30 years.
“Summer is too short for me not to do this,” Haas said.
There was no escaping the searing heat, even in the North Country.
It felt like 99 degrees in North Conway by mid-afternoon and 94 to the west in Littleton.
“This is nothing,” said Leo Gaev, who lives in North Carolina and was visiting Littleton Thursday with his friend, Steve Saltzman.
Saltzman, who recently moved to Concord from South Carolina, said everyone told him it would be cold in New Hampshire before he arrived.
“I want the cold weather. Everybody lied to me when they told me I would be freezing,” he said.
Edward Brown, who cleans the bakery at the Dunkin’ in downtown Littleton, headed down to the Ammonoosuc River for a swim after work. The river is a popular destination for locals and visitors who enjoy sitting on the rocks and cooling off in the pools of water as the river rushes around them.
While he’s not a big fan of the heat, Brown still welcomed the warmer weather.
“Two weeks ago I was heading to work and the temperature was 47 degrees,” he said.