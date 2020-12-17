Thursday’s snowstorm had tapered off by 2 p.m. for most of New Hampshire, but flocked most of the state with fluffy snow.
“It’s a record-breaking storm,” said meteorologist Hunter Tubbs of the National Weather Service. “It’s very unusual for us to get this much snow in one storm.”
Tubbs said the cold air Thursday morning made for lighter, fluffier snow that made for a thicker snowfall on the ground.
Some towns, including Cornish, Springfield, Andover and Sanbornton, got more than 40 inches of snow.
In any other year, 40 inches of snow would have meant a snow day — but since many schools suspended in-person learning this month, and nearly all are now well-versed in remote learning, a snow day is no longer a given.
Manchester schools observed a snow day Thursday, though all but a handful of students are not set to go back to school buildings until mid-January. Londonderry schools too were not in session—the school calendar is set up to give children adequate hours of learning even with five snow days this year, according to a message to school families.
But remote school was in session for districts including Nashua, and SAU 16, which educates children from Exeter, Newfields, East Kingston, Stratham, Brentwood and Kensington. SAU 16 would only called a snow day in case of a power outage, according to a message to school families.
Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said there had been no long-lasting power outages Thursday. Hinkle said workers had restored power to about 1,000 homes and businesses that had lost power by 4 p.m.
Concord students had to go to remote school on Thursday too.
“Superintendent (Kathleen) Murphy would like to assure parents that she does not intend to make every snow day a remote day,” read a note on the district’s Facebook page. But some schools were switching from hybrid to remote learning this week, so Murphy decided to keep school in session, to help families settle into the new routine. “Additionally, we are very close to winter vacation, and she would like to be conservative about the number of days we might need to make up in June - we don't know yet how tough the winter might be.”
Tubbs said there are no other significant storms expected this week, but said meteorologists were tracking another storm system that could arrive by Christmas. But that storm could be more rain than snow, Tubbs cautioned.