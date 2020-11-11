Record-breaking warm stretch coming to an end

A record-breaking warm spell was just what Joanna Kajka needed to get into the Christmas spirit.
She lived in Hawaii while her Navy husband was stationed there, then moved to Hampstead in 2014.
“This weather feels like home and makes me want to decorate for Christmas. When it’s too cold I definitely don’t want to decorate for Christmas,” she said as she and her neighbors took advantage of another day of warmth to get their home decked out for the season.
Temperatures on Wednesday climbed into the 70s for the seventh consecutive day, making it the longest stretch of 70-degree weather on record for November.
“It was an abnormally strong push of warm air and things really lingered,” said William Watson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
The unseasonably warm weather arrived on Nov. 5 when the high temperature in Concord reached 71.
The heat continued with highs of 73 on Nov. 6, 77 on Nov. 7, 75 on Nov. 8 and again on Nov. 9, and 76 on Nov. 10.
The previous record was five consecutive days of at least 70 degrees set in 1938.
Wednesday’s high also marked the fourth consecutive day of daily records being shattered.
Kajka’s 13-year-old daughter, Julianna, was so warm that she almost returned to her summer wardrobe while working on the Christmas display in the front yard.
“At the beginning of the day when I was bringing the tubs (of decorations) down I was debating if I was going to go change into shorts instead of pants,” she said.
Their neighbor, Dominic Whitamore, also came over to spend his Veterans Day lending a hand with the decorations since Kajka’s husband was away at work.
“It’s a beautiful day,” said Whitamore, who is in the Army and is an operations sergeant for the Massachusetts National Guard.
The weather was also welcomed by restaurant owners who are dreading the winter months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are trying to keep their outdoor dining open for as long as possible.
“People definitely took advantage of it and filled up the outdoor seating. I think next spring/summer we would definitely like to utilize the extra outdoor space again if towns allow for that,” said Carrie Upton, co-owner of the Thirsty Moose Tap House, which has locations in Dover, Exeter, Manchester, Merrimack and Portsmouth.
While the warm days have been a boost for business, Watson said it’ll come to an end with a cold front that was expected to move through Wednesday night.
“We’ll see a return to some cooler air in its wake,” he said.
Temperatures will be closer to normal by late week with highs in the mid-40s on Friday and creeping closer to 50 over the weekend.
Cooler weather is expected next week.
The long-range forecast is calling for a warmer than normal winter for the region, but it may be just a couple of degrees above average.
“It may not be excessively above,” Watson said.