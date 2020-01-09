Record warmth could be on the way to some parts of New Hampshire this weekend, but the spring-like weather won’t last long.
Milder air is expected to arrive Saturday and linger into Sunday before the mercury returns to more seasonable levels.
“It’s going to be a short-lived warm spell Saturday and even Sunday in southern parts of the state, but it doesn’t look to stick around too long,” said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
With a high of 57 expected on Saturday, Tubbs said Manchester could break its record for the date, 55 degrees, set in 2014.
Forecasters are predicting a Saturday high of 54 in Concord, which would fall short of its record of 58 in 1980.
Tubbs said the average high for early January is in the 30s.
Highs in northern New Hampshire are expected to be about 10 degrees cooler than in southern areas.
The warmest January temperature on record is 72 in Concord in 1876 and 70 in Manchester in 2018.
The balmy weather will be accompanied by some rain in the south and a mixed bag of freezing rain or sleet in the North Country.
“We’re really concerned about Coos County and northern New Hampshire getting some mixed precipitation, especially later Saturday night and Sunday morning and through a good portion of Sunday,” Tubbs said.
Highs on Sunday are expected to be in the mid-50s in extreme southern New Hampshire and around the freezing mark in Coos County, he said.
More seasonable weather will return next week.
While the warmer weather will be welcomed by those who are ready for spring, it will be bad news for snow lovers.
“The southern half of the state has done pretty well with snow, but with this warm spell and the (precipitation) coming in, it’s likely going to put a pretty big hit on the snow pack,” Tubbs said.
