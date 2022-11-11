By the time it arrives in New England, the storm previously known as Hurricane Nicole will no longer be a hurricane. But it will still bring a respectable dose of wind and rain to the Northeast.

Since making landfall on Florida’s eastern coast around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nicole has weakened to a tropical depression — meaning it has sustained winds topping out at 38 miles per hour. The storm is soaking much of the Eastern Seaboard Thursday and Friday as it cruises north, with its sights ultimately set on New England.