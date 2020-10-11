The drought-ridden Granite State will receive some rainfall this week.
Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said New Hampshire will receive about a half-inch to an inch of rain on Tuesday from both Tropical Storm Delta and another system that will move into the area.
Southeastern New Hampshire will receive the highest amounts of rainfall, while towns along the Connecticut River Valley will likely get about a half-inch, Schroeter said.
New Hampshire will see another half-inch to 1 inch of rainfall Friday afternoon into Saturday, Schroeter said.
“It certainly won’t be enough to get rid of it,” Schroeter said of the state's drought. “It should help at least get some moisture into the ground so it should lead to some improvement, but not complete improvement.”
According to The National Drought Mitigation Center’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor data based on conditions as of last Tuesday, nearly all of New Hampshire is experiencing severe drought conditions. Almost all of the southeastern part of the state falls in the “extreme drought” category.
Monday will be the coldest day this week, with highs in the 50s.Thursday will be the warmest, with temperatures approaching 70 degrees in towns south of the White Mountains, Schroeter said.
Wednesday, which should bring a high in the upper-60s to southern New Hampshire, and Thursday are expected to be mostly sunny, he said.