For Granite Staters, fall doesn’t just mean leaf-peeping and apple-picking — it’s also time to start thinking about turning on the heat.
Though the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a warmer-than-average winter in the Northeast, worries about rising oil prices and the potential for inflation make the prospect of winter’s cold especially bone-chilling.
“Everyone’s very concerned about the pricing. We’re concerned about the pricing,” said Betsey Andrews Parker, CEO of the Community Action Partnership of Strafford County. The state’s community action agencies are charged with administering a federal program known as LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps pay energy bills during the winter.
Applications are already flying in, with concern about the price of heat this winter, and families struggling to right their finances post-pandemic and as housing costs rise.
NOAA last week predicted a mild winter, and crude oil prices fell on the news. Coal and natural gas prices are also falling, according to Reuters, easing pressure on oil. OPEC has been slow to ramp up production in response to post-pandemic growth.
While residential heating oil and propane prices in New Hampshire have risen 20 cents per gallon in the last two weeks, prices are about what they were in the winter of 2018-19 — and still well below the highs of the early 2010s, according to the Energy Information Administration, an arm of the U.S. Department of Energy.
Still, heating oil and natural gas are projected to be pricier than they were last year — the Energy Information Administration earlier this month predicted residents would spend on average $500 more on heating oil this year than last year, and more than $100 more on natural gas.
Prices were unusually low last year, but COVID shifted energy use, Andrews Parker said. Many people were also using more electricity and heat as they worked from home, stayed home to supervise remote learning, or after a layoff.
COVID has also made people more aware of the help that is available with paying bills.
The emergency rental assistance program — part of two of the federal COVID-19 stimulus bills, which provided aid to renters who lost income during the pandemic — has made more people familiar with their local Community Action agencies, Andrews Parker said.
After working with the agencies to apply for rental aid, many are newly aware of the agencies, or feel more at ease applying for aid.
“People who would not typically seek out a CAP (Community Action Program) for assistance are finding out about us, and they are reaching out,” said Jeanne Robillard, CEO of Tri-County Community Action Program, which serves Carrol, Coos and Grafton counties.
“It’s great, because we are here to help,” she said.
The emergency rental assistance program is also helping with utility payments for people who have lost income due to COVID.
As of Oct. 3, the most recent data available from the state, some $194,000 in heating aid has been paid through the emergency rental assistance program, including over $42,000 to Hillsborough County households, and more than $37,000 to households in Grafton County.
Robillard said she expected more people will be eligible for LIHEAP this year, because of new guidelines.
Applications for the annual LIHEAP program are already coming in, Andrews Parker said. “What we’re seeing now too, across the state, is people turning on their furnaces for the first time and seeing they’re not working,” she said.
Community action agencies may also be able to help low-income homeowners with the cost of repairing or replacing a broken furnace, she said.
Andrews Parker said that while heating bills might smart this winter, the bigger problem remains the cost of housing.
More Strafford County residents have moved in with family over the last year, she said, and renters might be struggling to stay current with increased rents.
“While heat is a concern, we still have a huge housing crisis,” she said.