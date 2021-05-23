Temperatures are expected to drop early in the week and bounce back into the 90s by Wednesday.
The high temperature Monday is forecast at 71 degrees, but will rise to 92 on Wednesday, according to William Watson, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Gray, Maine. Temperatures will return to the 80s on Friday and fall into the 60s for the weekend.
“It bounces right back up with that Wednesday system,” Watson said Sunday. “So a bit of a roller coaster on those temperatures, at least through mid-week.”
There is a chance of showers and possible thunder on Wednesday night, but no high-impact weather is in the forecast.
“There is a low chance of thunder or anything severe at this point,” Watson said.