American Red Cross volunteer Bill Sitz of Sandwich is in Louisiana to help residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
According to a Red Cross news release, the New Hampshire man is among some 950 trained disaster workers supporting relief efforts in Louisiana and Texas. He is now in the communities in the Baton Rouge area, distributing emergency supplies such as tarps, clean-up kits and personal care items.
“Lots of recovery work ahead, but Louisiana will rebuild and the Red Cross will be here to help,” Sitz said in the news release.
He initially went to Houston ahead of the twin storms of Marco and Laura, and later relocated to Louisiana.
Sitz is among the volunteers from the Northern New England Region of the Red Cross now deployed to major disasters. They are on the ground in Gulf Coast states to help people affected by Marco and Laura and in California for wildlife relief efforts. Other Northern New England volunteers are supporting these operations virtually.
Sitz is a seasoned volunteer who has deployed to numerous large-scale disasters, the news release states. Those include Hurricanes Harvey and Michael, the Camp Fire in California, Tropical Storms Dorian and Cristobal and flooding, severe storms and other natural disasters around the country.
Hurricane Laura, one of most powerful storms to ever hit the United States, left terrible devastation in its wake, especially in Louisiana and parts of east Texas. Hundreds of thousands of people are without power or water as the region copes with the compounding effects of heat advisories and the coronavirus pandemic. Many roads are still closed due to downed trees and power lines, making access into some of the hardest hit areas challenging.
In the weeks ahead, the Red Cross will continue to coordinate with community and government partners to assess the damage, address urgent needs and provide support to help survivors rebuild.
To make a donation to help people affected by Hurricane Laura, visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word LAURA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.