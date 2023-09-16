Power outages were growing Saturday morning in New Hampshire from winds from post-tropical cyclone Lee.
The storm also scrapped Saturday events at the New Hampshire Highland Games & Festival at Loon Mountain Resort over concerns over high winds.
As of noon, nearly 1,500 homes and businesses were without power, according to outage maps for four large electricity utilities. Three hours earlier, there were fewer than 100 without power.
Hardest hit as of noon were Raymond (416 customers) and Hinsdale (215).
“So far, we have restored power to approximately 1,000 customers since the strong winds from Lee began to impact our state, including to about 440 customers by our remote system operators using smart switch technology to isolate outages and reroute power, as well as about 550 customers by lineworkers,” Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said in an email around 9 a.m.
“These outages have been scattered across a few regions, and the largest so far was caused by a tree coming down in the Bristol area,” Hinkle said.
A tropical storm warning is posted for coastal Rockingham County, including Portsmouth, for wind gusts up to 50 mph.
“There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding,” the National Weather Service said. “Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible.”
A wind advisory for gusts up to 55 mph is posted for Coos and Carroll counties as well as northern Grafton County from 10 a.m. Saturday until midnight.
More than 200 flights in and out of Logan International Airport in Boston were canceled as of mid-morning, according to the flight tracking website, FlightAware.com.
No flights in and out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester were canceled or delayed, according to the website.
Heavy rains in recent weeks, along with gusty winds will bring down some trees.
“The ground is highly saturated from all of the recent rain we have seen, which has loosened tree roots, and combined with the existing leaf canopy, trees and tree limbs remain at risk to come down with the strong winds,” Hinkle said.
Eversource encourages people outside this weekend “to be aware of the potential for falling limbs,” he said.
“Customers should also always stay as far away as possible from any downed lines, assume they are energized and report them to 911,” Hinkle said.
A statement posted by officials at the Highland Games said the cancellation -- due to forecasted high winds -- applies to all daytime events held at Loon.
“Off-property indoor events including Brews and Bites, Cape Breton Evening, and Harp Concert scheduled for Saturday will continue. An update regarding Saturday evening events (Saturday Night Concert and Mixology) will be made before 12:00 p.m.,” the statement said.
“Sunday is expected to proceed as scheduled, but we will continue to monitor the forecasts and make changes if needed,” the notice said.
Guests who purchased single-day admission for Saturday can use those for admission Sunday.
