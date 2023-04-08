ECLIPSE

A total solar eclipse shines over Vicuña, Chile on July 2, 2019.

 Washington Post photo by Matthew Cappucci

If you haven’t seen a total solar eclipse, the thought of someone spending thousands of dollars to fly halfway across the world only for an experience barely two minutes long seems a bit absurd. But if you have seen one, you know why some people live their lives longing for the next one — like the one that will visit the United States next year.

Monday, April 8, 2024, will feature a midday nightfall for tens of millions of Americans. Residents in major cities including Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Little Rock, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo and Rochester will see day turn to night for up to four minutes as the moon transits the sun and extinguishes its light. Astrotourists from all around the world will flock to the path of totality, the narrow swath of Earth where the sun is completely blocked, desperate to catch a glimpse of the otherworldly.

Download PDF Path of total eclipse in 2024

The Washington Post’s Justin Grieser and Jason Samenow contributed to this report.