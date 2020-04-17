Better not put the shovels away just yet.
A spring storm was set to take aim at New Hampshire late Friday night into Saturday with a swath of 3 to 5 inches of snow expected across southern areas.
Winter weather advisories have been posted for Cheshire, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties.
Some slippery travel is expected, but the snow is expected to be more like slush on the roads.
“When it’s coming down heavier it will cover the pavement at times, but it will be melting at a pretty good rate,” said Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
As is typical with spring snowstorms, the wet snow will have an easier time sticking to grassy surfaces and trees, he said.
Temperatures will be near the freezing mark during the storm, but highs on Saturday are expected to climb into the low- to mid-40s.
Any kids looking to escape outside for some sledding or snowman making better not waste time because the snow will likely melt by Sunday when temperatures warm to near 60.
April snow is not uncommon in New Hampshire.
“We have seen snow this late before and sometimes a lot later than this,” Clair said.
The most recent late April snow was recorded on April 25, 2002, when an inch fell in Concord, Clair said.
The heaviest dumping of snow to fall at this time of year was 9.4 inches on April 28 and April 29, 1987.
Clair said the latest snowfall on record in Concord was a half-inch that fell on May 13, 1914.
So far this season, Clair said 46.1 inches of snow has fallen; Concord sees an average of 60.8 inches by this time of year.
April temperatures have been slightly below normal. Clair said that trend is expected to continue for the next several days.