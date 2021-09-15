A cold front that swept through New Hampshire Wednesday brought a round of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and torrential rains that toppled trees in some parts of the state.
The storms fired up by mid-afternoon in northern areas and began moving into southern New Hampshire by early evening.
There were several reports of trees down in Whitefield, where Christina Zecha came home from picking up her kids at school and found part of a large tree had crashed into her porch.
“I was driving in it, actually. I couldn’t see through my windshield at all, and the winds were literally wrapping around. The storm was pretty bad,” she said.
Her family moved into their home on Jefferson Road about four months ago. She said her husband, Carl, is partially disabled and has been in and out of the hospital in recent months.
“I’m a little lost. I don’t even have insurance on the house right now,” she said.
Her husband was at home sleeping at the time and wasn’t near the area where the tree hit.
“It’s been one thing after another. I called the fire department because all I could hear was cracking and thought the (rest of the tree) was coming down. They said it’s not, but the porch might not last too long,” she said.
Another resident who was parked at a local animal hospital reported that she was sitting in her car with her children when two trees came down, one of which landed on her hood and the other on another vehicle. No injuries were reported.
At one point, Route 16 in Ossipee was closed at Mount Shaw Road due to a downed tree and wires.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, had warned about the possibility of Wednesday’s severe weather for several days.
The storms prompted severe thunderstorm warnings and a tornado warning just over the border near Lovell, Maine. There were no immediate reports of tornado damage.