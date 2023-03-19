An avalanche on Wildcat B in Carter Notch last week "critically buried" a skier for more than 6 minutes after it was unintentionally triggered, according to the Mount Washington Avalanche Center.
Another skier found the person after finding the person’s hand sticking out of the snow and it took 15 minutes to fully get the person out, according to a news release.
The two skiers triggered the avalanche around 10 a.m. last Wednesday.
On March 15, the avalanche forecast for the Presidential Range read: “Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely on all aspects and elevations. Moving through, under, or adjacent to steep terrain will be dangerous today with avoidance being the best strategy.”
While outside the forecast, the elevation was 3,750 feet with a slope 42 degrees with fresh snow. The slope was 2.5 miles from the forecast area.
According to the release, three skiers ascended from Wildcat Ski Area with the intent of continuing across Wildcat Ridge Trail to access a “landslide terrain feature” on the east side of Wildcat B. One of the skiers thought it would be too risky given the avalanche forecast, which was rated high at middle and upper elevations, and turned around, according to the release.
“Before splitting up, Skier A loaned their avalanche beacon to Skier B who forgot this piece of rescue equipment. At that point, Skiers B and C both had an avalanche rescue kit: beacon, shovel, and probe,” the release reads.
Skier C went down the slope first which triggered a “triggered a large soft slab avalanche at the steepest part of the slope,” the release read.
“They were caught in the moving debris and carried over 500 vertical feet down a narrow, constricting gully," the release reads. "They came to rest fully buried, except for their hand, and were trapped and unable to move under the avalanche debris."
Skier B was unable to acquire a signal on the borrowed beacon, but was able to see Skier C’s hand in the snow. The approximate depth of the avalanche debris in this incident was 9 feet.
“Skier B was able to successfully extract their buried partner, who was conscious and not injured,” the release reads.
The center said that avalanches can happen when snow falls on steep terrain over 30 degrees
“The outcome of this event had serious potential to be fatal and the Mount Washington Avalanche Center staff is happy that the group of two skiers skied away from this event uninjured and hopefully learned several important lessons,” the center wrote.