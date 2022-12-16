The first significant snowfall of the season led to a messy morning commute across New Hampshire Friday, with multiple vehicles sliding off slippery roads.

In Hollis, a police officer checking on a vehicle that had slid off the road was struck by another cruiser that was responding to the same crash. He was not seriously injured, officials said.

A wrecker rights a box truck which rolled onto its side on the south bound side of Interstate 89 near Exit 8 in Warner during Friday's storm.
Mike Raymond of Bonneville and Son Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram helps clear the snow in the lot during Friday's storm in Manchester.