The first significant snowfall of the season led to a messy morning commute across New Hampshire Friday, with multiple vehicles sliding off slippery roads.
In Hollis, a police officer checking on a vehicle that had slid off the road was struck by another cruiser that was responding to the same crash. He was not seriously injured, officials said.
Friday morning, advisory speed limits were posted at 45 mph on most highways, including all of I-89, I-93 from Salem to Lincoln, Route 101 from Bedford to Hampton, and the entire corridors of the Everett Turnpike, Spaulding Turnpike and Routes 393 and 293.
Shortly before 11 a.m., those advisory speed limits were lifted for some roadways as weather conditions improved and road temperatures rose above freezing, according to Nick King, program manager at the state’s Transportation Management Center.
“Conditions for motorists have improved significantly since early this morning, when folks were just careening off the roads all over the state,” King said.
In the Hollis incident, a police officer was out of his cruiser on Silver Lake Road around 6:45 a.m. checking on a driver whose vehicle had gone off the road, when a second cruiser approached the scene and began to slide. The cruiser’s right front side hit the officer in the roadway, and he was thrown a short distance, according to a news release.
First responders from Hollis fire department attended to the officer and took him to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, where he was treated and later released.
Late Friday morning, TMC’s King warned that the storm is far from over and conditions may again deteriorate.
“This is a long duration storm,” he said. “It’s going to be constantly changing.”