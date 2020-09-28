Though most of the state has experienced drought conditions for months, slow-moving systems could bring beneficial rainfall to New Hampshire this week.
Parts of the state — including the Dover area, near Great Bay and Concord on up to the Lakes Region — entered into what are categorized as extreme drought conditions last week, state officials said. This marks just the second time these conditions have been reported in New Hampshire over the last 20 years, the last time being 2016.
The rest of the state is experiencing severe to moderate drought conditions, according to a map put out by state environmental officials.
While Monday included some early morning showers, a slow-moving cold front is expected to pass through the state late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, bringing with it the possibility of several rounds of rain.
Rainfall amounts through Wednesday afternoon will likely total between 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible, officials said. Looking ahead, additional rain is possible next Monday.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced that New Hampshire’s Drought Management Team (DMT) will convene via video conference for the third time this year on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m.
Currently, 100% of the state is experiencing drought and portions of the state this past week were elevated to “extreme drought” (D3), including most of Strafford County and parts of Belknap County, Merrimack County and Rockingham County.
At the meeting, an overview of drought conditions and impacts in the state will be discussed with key representatives across state government, academia, industry and other organizations.
State environmental officials are recommending residents allow lawns to go dormant for the winter now, and limit gardening to essential needs only.