A small snowstorm is expected to hit during the Monday afternoon commute before the temperatures rise to the mid-40s by midweek, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.
The forecasted storm on Monday prompted the weather service to post a hazardous weather outlook for Monday.
“Light snow accumulation is expected Monday afternoon into Monday evening with slick roads and reductions in visibility possible for the evening commute,” the outlook reads.
The storm will likely bring 1 to 3 inches of snow, according to Michael Clair, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Gray, Maine.
“It doesn’t really look to be a big system, but more of the timing of it during the Monday afternoon commute,” Clair said.
“We expect it to come in during the afternoon hours and wind down in the evening,” he said. “It won’t be snowing for all that long, either. It is really the timing of it more than anything.”
The White Mountains will likely get between 3 to 5 inches in the higher elevations. The northernmost parts of New Hampshire likely won’t get much, Clair said.
By Wednesday the forecast calls for a high temperature of 45 degrees.
“We’re actually expecting a pretty nice warm-up with temperatures getting slightly above average,” Clair said.
The average temperature is typically in the high 30s this time of year.
“It is not much above normal, but it is more of we haven’t made it into the 40s so far this month in Manchester,” Clair said.