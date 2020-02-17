MANCHESTER — Up to several inches of snow are expected throughout the state Tuesday before the system shifts to rain in southern New Hampshire, forecasters said.
Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Monday that the storm will move quickly across the Granite State, leaving 1 to 3 inches of snow in the southern part of the state and as much as 6 inches in central and northern areas.
“It’s a pretty quick moving storm that will be winding down by the early evening hours across most of the state,” Clair said. “It’s going to come down pretty good for a little while, then it looks like it will start to mix across the southern part of the state.”
For communities near the Massachusetts state line, the snow is expected to switch to rain in the early afternoon and a mix of sleet and rain is expected for areas farther to the north.
Clair said the storm was expected to have moved on by the evening commute Tuesday, although untreated roads with any lingering moisture may be at risk for some spotty black ice when the temperature drops back below freezing.
Wednesday is expected to be clear and mostly sunny, then a cold snap moves in for the rest of the week, Clair said.
Overnight lows Wednesday are expected to drop below 0.
High temperatures Thursday are expected only in the teens for northern communities and the low 20s in southern New Hampshire, Clair said. Temperatures Thursday night are expected below 0 to the north, and in the low single digits for southern New Hampshire, Clair said.
“After the cold shot at the end of the week, it does rebound pretty nicely back to above average for the weekend,” Clair said.