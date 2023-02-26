The temperatures have fluctuated a lot the past two months, but the week ahead is expected to look more like winter.
Yes, that means snow, but nothing blockbuster. Much of the region got some snow on Sunday, with more expected on Tuesday. Maybe 3 to 5 inches in the Concord/Manchester/Nashua area with a little more in the Monadnock region, said Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Parts of the White Mountains will see 5 to 10 inches.
The snow is expected to start early Tuesday and would impact the morning commute. The storm will last into early Wednesday, Palmer said.
“Several inches of snow are possible, bringing slick travel to both the morning and evening commute,” the weather service warns.
Additional accumulation is expected Thursday.
“That would likely start as snow for everyone, but southern New Hampshire would most likely change over to rain at a certain point in time,” Palmer said.
Winter recreation, such as ice fishing and skating, took a hit.
“Even though we’ve had some cold temperatures through this winter there just hasn’t been sustained cold so that we can get a good ice build up,” Palmer said. “It’s cold and then it gets really warm again, then it’s cold again. It was just flicking on and off.”