The temperatures have fluctuated a lot the past two months, but the week ahead is expected to look more like winter.

Yes, that means snow, but nothing blockbuster. Much of the region got some snow on Sunday, with more expected on Tuesday. Maybe 3 to 5 inches in the Concord/Manchester/Nashua area with a little more in the Monadnock region, said Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.