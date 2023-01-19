State safety officials are urging residents and visitors to be prepared as a winter storm bears down on New Hampshire later on Thursday.
“Take action now to keep you and your family safe,” said Robert Buxton, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine has issued a winter storm warning for Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford and southern Carroll counties, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday and continuing through 7 p.m. Friday. Officials said a warning means a winter storm is imminent or ongoing.
The rest of the state is under a winter weather advisory, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday in Cheshire, Hillsborough, Rockingham and Sullivan counties. Those areas are expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snow by 4 p.m. Friday, with ice accumulations.
Coos, Grafton and Northern Carroll counties are under a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday, with snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches predicted.
Buxton urged residents and visitors to avoid travel if possible, and to have a winter emergency kit in their cars if travel is necessary.
Visit ReadyNH.gov to learn more preparedness tips to help you and your family stay safe.
Monitor National Weather Service radio or broadcast weather reports to keep track of changing conditions.
Consider working or schooling from home so that crews can safely clear the roads.
Slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.
Never crowd plows.
Clear all snow and ice off your car, including your roof, before traveling.
Bridges, overpasses, and exposed road areas are the most prone to slippery conditions.