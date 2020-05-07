Forecasters say it’ll look more like winter this Mothers’ Day weekend as a coastal storm delivers some springtime snow and chilly temperatures.
The storm system will move in Friday night and linger into Saturday as it moves over Cape Cod, Mass., and into the Gulf of Maine.
Rain will arrive at the start, but it’s expected to switch over to snow as colder air is drawn in.
“It looks like most people will see at least wet snow in the air,” said Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Snow is expected to accumulate depending on elevation, especially around the White Mountains and far northern New Hampshire where up to 6 inches could fall, Schroeter said.
Central and southern areas could see 1 to 3 inches.
“Outside of the mountains, it’s going to be really hard to get any accumulation. With a warm ground, there will be a lot of melting. Trying to pin down specific amounts is pretty hard when you factor in that warm ground surface,” he said.
Snow in May isn’t very common, but it does happen in New Hampshire.
The state’s latest snowfall on record was a half-inch that fell in Concord on May 13, 1914.
The biggest May snowfall — 4.5 inches — occurred on May 10, 1945.
Temperatures will also be about 10 to 15 degrees below normal on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-40s and overnight lows around freezing.
The cool weekend weather continues the trend of below normal temperatures during the month of April.
Schroeter said the weather pattern should start to warm up by later next week.
A change is welcome news for places like Memories Ice Cream in Kingston.
Owner Dawn Padfield said the ice cream stand has been open since March 15 with a modified service model and has been dealing with cool temperatures, several rounds of rain and coronavirus concerns.
She doesn’t expect a little snow to keep customers away this weekend.
“We certainly will be open and while the weather forecast is disappointing, we find that Granite Staters love their ice cream and will brave the weather. We hope and pray for Mothers’ Day to be awesome — warm and sunny. If we get that, it’s usually one of our best days of the season,” she said.
The dreary spring weather hasn’t affected sales at Heath’s Greenhouse and Nursery in Sugar Hill, which has offered curbside service and delivery during the pandemic.
“So far it’s going quite well,” said Melissa Emerson, who operates the nursery with partner Tom Heath.
She warned gardeners planting their cold crops like kale, cabbage and broccoli to be aware of the potential damage from the weight of any snow this weekend.