Highway plow drivers should have an easier time plowing as much 8 inches of wet snow Monday evening thanks to a drop in traffic on local streets and highways, officials said.
Officials with both the state Department of Transportation and the city of Manchester said there are no plans to curtail salting, sanding and snow clearing operations because of the reduced use of the roads.
“We are critical infrastructure. We are in full operation for this storm,” said Eileen Meaney, a spokesman for NHDOT.
The National Weather Service forecast 6 to 8 inches of heavy, wet snow for the state, beginning around 4 p.m. Monday and lasting overnight. A lesser amount is forecast for the Seacoast and extreme northern parts of the state.
Snow could fall as heavily as an inch an hour, and the heavy nature of the snow could cause power disruptions and create slick roads.
“Deteriorating conditions are likely during the commute (Monday) evening,” the Weather Service reported. Hazardous conditions could continue into the morning commute.
Manchester Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard said it is important to keep city streets open for first responders and essential personnel.
Sheppard said the Public Works Department has instituted several steps to promote social distancing. The break area is closed. Every plow will only have one driver. And sanitizing wipes will be provided to drivers for use before and after a route.
Sheppard said there will be no parking ban on city streets because snowbanks and narrow roadways are not a concern, given the time of year.
The city’s weather service, which is predicting 3 to 6 inches, is also calling for rain and 50-degree temperatures once the storm subsides, he said.
The National Weather Service is warning of a possibility of more snow Wednesday night into Thursday.
NHDOT is also implementing social distancing policies, and solo drivers pilot all DOT plows already, Meaney said.
“Social distancing isn’t tough when you’re driving a snow plow,” Meaney said.
She said the reduction in traffic will help efforts to clear the roads.