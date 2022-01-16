Heavy snowfall is expected overnight into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
A total accumulation for much of New Hampshire is expected to be 6 to 12 inches, including parts of Concord, Gilford, Hanover, Keene and North Conway.
Parts of Hillsborough and Rockingham counties are expected to get less, between 3 and 5 inches.
Winter advisories and warnings are in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected across the entire state, according to the forecast. Some parts of the Seacoast -- Portsmouth, Rye, Hampton and Seabrook -- are expected to see southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 to 65 mph, according to the forecast. A high wind warning has been issued along the coast.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible as roads quickly become snow covered. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” a weather advisory reads. “Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”
The snow could fall with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times, according to the weather service.
The snow is expected to turn to rain in the late morning and early afternoon.
Unitil says its ready for the storm, according to a news release. The high winds have a potential to take down trees and take wires down.
“Both the consistency of the snow as it falls and the peak coastal winds will be key factors in how much this particular storm impacts our system,” said Unitil Media Relations Manager Alec O’Meara, in a statement. “The high winds do have the potential to create hazardous wires down situations. Should this occur, we will be working closely with first responders in the area to address public safety issues.”
Eversource is also closely monitoring the storm and preparing to respond.
"We’re fully stocked with extra utility poles, wire, transformers and other equipment and ready to repair any damage this storm may cause," said Eversource President of New Hampshire Operations Doug Foley, in a statement.