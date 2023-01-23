Thanks to abundant snowfall that measured over a foot in some places, there was much rejoicing in Laconia and Franklin on Monday, with both communities — after enduring several years of below normal amounts of snow and unseasonably mild weather — looking forward to again hosting robust signature winter events.
Since 1929, Laconia has been home to the World Championship Sled Dog Derby, one of the most prestigious and largest races of its kind in the lower 48 states, while more recently, Franklin has been celebrated for its annual Boat Bash Snow Crash.
Based on how much snow the two communities got Sunday into Monday, both events are shaping up well, the Derby for Feb. 17, 18 and 19, the Boat Bash for March 4.
“I think we’re going to end with almost 15 inches of snow, and looking at the long-range forecast, we’ve got another storm coming and cold days and cold nights, which would be awesome,” said Jim Lyman, the trail boss of the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club, on Monday.
The 2022 Derby was shortened to two days because of poor conditions, and was canceled for the same reason in 2016. The COVID-19 pandemic nixed the 2021 Derby and over the past two decades, the race course has been shortened, too, due to the weather.
While Canadian mushers, who’ve dominated the Derby, will likely wait until the last minute to commit to coming to Laconia, Lyman was optimistic that the recent snow will get local mushers excited and will also boost attendance at the Club’s annual fundraising auction, which will take place Saturday at the Laconia Country Club.
“We’ve already talked to the Country Club and we’ve got the green light to cut the trail,” said Lyman, who owns a construction company in Gilford, and who was busy overseeing its snow plowing operations Monday.
“One of my guys in Gilford measured 13-14 inches of snow,” he said, while another employee in Sanbornton reported the same.
The snow was good for plowing, he said, “not as moist, so there’s better traction.”
Franklin Mayor Jo Brown said the first municipal plow went by her house at 2:07 a.m. Monday, adding that The Three Rivers City — the Winnipesaukee and Pemigewasset rivers meet in Franklin to form the Merrimack — had received about a foot of the white stuff as of 5 p.m.
Plow crews did a great job of keeping streets passable, she said, but the real benefit of the snow is that it may help Franklin’s annual Winter Carnival, which begins with a broom ball competition Feb. 4 at the Veterans Memorial Recreation Area.
The Winter Carnival, which is hosted by the Franklin Outing Club, wraps up with the Boat Bash Snow Crash, a fundraiser and promotion for Mill City Park, which opened on the Winnipesaukee River in June 2022 and is the first whitewater park in New England.
Marty Parichand, who is one of the principle founders of Mill City Park, said if the snow keeps falling and temperatures stay cold, the Boat Bash — in which two kayakers race side-by-side down the ski slope at the Veterans Memorial Recreation Area —could be moved further up the slope and expanded to as many as four competitors at a time.
“It’s still a month out, but if we do continue to get snow, we’ll go higher and on the hill and introduce more turns,” he said.
“It’s all a function of how big you can make the berms and that’s all a function of snow. Hopefully, we’ll keep getting snow,” said Parichand.