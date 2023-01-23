Ed Clifford of Raymond competes
Ed Clifford of Raymond competes Feb. 12 in the “Six Dog Classic” of the 93rd World Championship Sled Dog Derby in Laconia.

Thanks to abundant snowfall that measured over a foot in some places, there was much rejoicing in Laconia and Franklin on Monday, with both communities — after enduring several years of below normal amounts of snow and unseasonably mild weather — looking forward to again hosting robust signature winter events.

Since 1929, Laconia has been home to the World Championship Sled Dog Derby, one of the most prestigious and largest races of its kind in the lower 48 states, while more recently, Franklin has been celebrated for its annual Boat Bash Snow Crash.