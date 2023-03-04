 Skip to main content
Snowstorm a windfall for winter sports, but causes crashes and power outages

230305-news-snow1
A Nashua Public Works plow clears the snow while making it’s way down Concord Street in the Gate City while driving on Saturday morning.

 odie Andruskevich/Union Leader

Friday night’s winter storm dumped 8 to 10 inches of snow across most of central New Hampshire before winding down Saturday afternoon after piling up 14 inches in New London, and causing more than 500 customers in Wakefield in Carroll County to lose power.

Between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, state troopers responded to more than 60 crashes and vehicles off the road, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Most resulted in a pull-out or tow with minor or no reported injuries.

230305-news-snow2
Merrimack resident Bob Coutoumas snowblows his driveway early Saturday morning as the heavy wet snow continues to fall.
230305-news-snow3
Bob Coutoumas of Merrimack clears his driveway of the heavy wet snow that fell Saturday.
230305-news-snow4
Deb Monahan is all smiles as she snowshoes up Clinton Street in downtown Nashua on Saturday morning as the heavy wet snow continued to fall throughout much of the day.
230305-news-snow6
Four-year-old Dalton Landry of Merrimack strikes a smile while snow tubing at Weston Park in Merrimack on Saturday. Snow hit the state Saturday, bringing power failures and accidents.  
230305-news-snow5
Lindsey Landry and her son Dalton sport big smiles as he heads down the hill while snow tubing at Weston Park in Merrimack on Saturday. 

