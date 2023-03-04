Snowstorm a windfall for winter sports, but causes crashes and power outages

Friday night’s winter storm dumped 8 to 10 inches of snow across most of central New Hampshire before winding down Saturday afternoon after piling up 14 inches in New London, and causing more than 500 customers in Wakefield in Carroll County to lose power.
Between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, state troopers responded to more than 60 crashes and vehicles off the road, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Most resulted in a pull-out or tow with minor or no reported injuries.
By 2 p.m., Eversource restored electricity to roughly 4,040 customers statewide after heavy wet snow downed trees and tree limbs, felling power lines in various locations across the state, according a company spokesperson.
Southern New Hampshire and coastal areas experienced less snowfall than inland and central areas, with 6.4 inches reported at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease early Saturday afternoon. Higher elevations and the mountains received 10 to 14 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, and northern New Hampshire including Coos County was doused with the least: 5 to 6 inches.
Small power outages were scattered mostly across the state’s southern tier, including Hillsborough, Rockingham and Cheshire counties, where the snow was comparatively wet and heavy. By 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the number of Eversource customers without power dropped to 345, according to outage totals listed on the power company’s website. At 4:30 p.m., 470 customers in Middleton were without power, and all but 64 in Wakefield had electrical service restored.
No coastal flooding was reported in the Granite State, according to the weather service. The storm, which included gusts of up to 40 mph in Portsmouth, occurred at low tide so any storm surges had little impact.
On Saturday, Manchester and Dover declared snow emergencies with no on-street parking allowed between 10 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.
This winter so far has been slightly warmer than usual, but with near-normal snowfall, mostly occurring in late February and early March — and a freeze-thaw cycle that’s been “a little more erratic than usual,” NWS forecaster Steven Baron said.
Concord experienced its third-warmest January on record, with February’s average temperature, 26.7 degrees Fahrenheit, two degrees above normal.
Baron said Granite Staters can expect “very good cleanup weather” Sunday, with daytime temperatures near 40 degrees in central and southern New Hampshire and the upper 30s in Coos County and northern sections.
He said New England’s winter storm was the tail of the same system that dumped eye-popping snowfall out West, especially in the Sierra Nevada range — up to rooflines around Lake Tahoe, which straddles California and Nevada.
“It tracked across the U.S., reformed and strengthened when it got closer to New Jersey and Long Island” then hit northern New England, Baron said.
While a nuisance for travelers, it was a dream come true for snow sports enthusiasts. Cannon Mountain in Franconia Notch, Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford and McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester reported 10 inches of fresh cover between Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
“There’s more people out here today than I thought there would be,” Ross Boisvert, general manager of McIntyre, said Saturday, counting riders on every chairlift during constant snowfall before noon. Ticket sales are running ahead of last season with more first-timers coming to try snow sports.
Tom Day, general manager of Gunstock, quoted an old-time saying that seemed to hold true. “Big flakes, little storm. Little flakes — big storm. It’s been nuking snow. When Mother Nature is the boss and she helps out, it’s an exciting thing,” said Day.
“Late February and early March has us in a cold and snowy pattern. We’ve been able to make snow in strategic places plus open almost 100% of our terrain from the new snowfall. We’ve seen 28 (inches) in the past 10 days,” Gregory Keeler, spokesman for Cannon Mountain and Franconia Notch State Park, stated by email. “The snow has stimulated visits and we’ve been very busy for the last several weekends. We think it will be a great boost for the remainder of March.”
For snowmobilers, the powerhouse precipitation Friday night through Saturday created some ideal and long awaited cover, said Brian Labrie, vice president of the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association.
“When you have challenges like we did in February, you look to higher elevations or go to Coos. Today’s storm will revive all of the southern counties (Hillsborough, Rockingham and Cheshire),” he said.
Snowmobiles depend on frozen bases, and freeze-thaw cycles can spell treacherous conditions, including mud and water bars, he explained. This winter “falls into the category of take it day by day. When it’s icy, speeds need to be slower. We haven’t had a real good freeze-up on the lakes, so everything is suspect,” Labrie said.