Snowstorm hits Buffalo New York

Snow falls on a Ferris wheel at Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World during a snow storm hitting the Buffalo area in Grand Island, New York, on Saturday.

 CARLOS OSORIO/REUTERS

Snowfall of more than 6 feet in western New York state prompted local officials on Saturday to further restrict road travel and forced airlines to cancel flights in the Buffalo area, just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called in the National Guard, deploying about 70 members to help with snow removal in the hardest-hit parts of Erie County.