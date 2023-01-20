A storm dropped 3 to 6 inches of snow over much of the state into Friday morning, cutting power to thousands of homes and businesses and leaving many students with a day off for sledding or sleeping in late.
Light snow is expected through Friday with another storm taking aim at the state Sunday night into Monday.
Eversource reported 1,700 homes and businesses without power, including 378 in Manchester and 456 in Hillsborough as of 9:15 a.m. Less than an hour earlier, Nashua and Merrimack each had at least 400 customers without electricity, but nearly all had since regained their power.
The state's other three main utilities reported fewer than 100 outages each.
Manchester, Nashua, Concord and Londonderry were among scores of school districts shuttered Friday.
Portsmouth students had a two-hour delay Friday morning because the district needed “some extra time to clean things up before everyone comes in,” Superintendent Zachary McLaughlin said in a message to parents.
State police tweeted that troopers had responded to more than 38 “weather related incidents” as of 6:45 a.m.
Three flights were canceled at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to FlightAware. The airport’s website said three morning American flights -- to Washington, Philadelphia and Charlotte, N.C. -- were scratched.
“Please check with your airlines for delays, waivers or cancellations,” the airport’s website advised.
Snow totals as of 7 a.m. included 4.9" at Manchester’s airport, 5.1" in Concord, 6" in Conway, 3" in Portsmouth and 3.5" in Plymouth, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The Concord weather station as of 12:01 a.m. Friday had 12.3 inches so far this winter compared to 27.9 inches normally -- more than a foot below normal, according to the weather service.
A storm forecast to hit Sunday night could help fix at least part of that deficit.
“Another coastal storm could impact the region Sunday night into Monday bringing another round of snow and strong winds,” the weather service warned in its hazardous weather outlook.
Nikki Becker, a NWS meteorologist in Gray, Maine, said it’s not unusual to have times of little snow followed by multiple storms.
Asked whether the current storm answered the prayers of antsy skiers, Becker said, “They’ll have to go up to the mountains and see.”