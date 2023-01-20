After a snowstorm painted the state white Friday, a second lighter round of snow is expected Sunday evening.
The national weather service on Saturday predicted a mix of snow and rain tonight for the Seacoast, one to two inches of snow switching to rain in Manchester, 3 to 4 inches of snow in Concord, 4 to 6 inches in the Lakes Region north to Littleton, and less in northern Coos County.
Meterologist Stephen Baron said there were no significant lasting power outages or damages n New Hampshire from Friday's storm that slowed morning and evening traffic, but there were scattered reports of vehicles sliding off the road before the snow trailed off Friday night.
Nikki Becker, a meteorologist at the weather service in Gray, Maine said it’s not unusual to have stretches of little or no snow followed by multiple storms.
Asked whether this weekend's storm answered the prayers of antsy skiers, Becker said: “Have to go up to the mountains and see.”
The official Concord snow tally as of 12:01 a.m. Friday registered 12.3 inches so far this winter, including 2.4 inches that fell Thursday. That was more than a foot shy of the average 27.9 inches by this time of the year. That winter tally went up to 15.3 inches by early Friday afternoon.
Other Friday afternoon snowfall totals included 8 inches in Madison, 7.3 in New Boston and Meredith, 6 in Bedford, 5.6 inches at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, 5 in Rochester, 3.3 in Portsmouth and 3 in Nashua, according to National Weather Service spotters.
By mid-afternoon Jan.20, Eversource had more than 1,200 customers without power, led by Brookline and Pembroke, with more than 300 affected. During the morning, Nashua, Manchester and Merrimack each had at least 300 customers without electricity.
The state’s other three main utilities reported fewer than 100 outages each.
Scores of school districts canceled classes, including Manchester, Nashua, Concord and Londonderry.
State Police tweeted that troopers had responded to more than 38 “weather related incidents” as of Friday’s morning rush hour.
About 180 people got their vehicles towed during Manchester’s snow emergency, police said. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport had three canceled flights on Friday and a few more delays, according to FlightAware.