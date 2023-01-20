Snowmobilers in Auburn
Snowmobilers ride on freshly fallen snow on the Rockingham Recreational Trail in Auburn on Friday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

After a snowstorm painted the state white Friday, a second lighter round of snow is expected Sunday evening.

The national weather service on Saturday predicted a mix of snow and rain tonight for the Seacoast, one to two inches of snow switching to rain in Manchester, 3 to 4 inches of snow in Concord, 4 to 6 inches in the Lakes Region north to Littleton, and less in northern Coos County.